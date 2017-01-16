Daily News Egypt

FC Sevilla ends Real Madrid FC lucky streak  - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




FC Sevilla ends Real Madrid FC lucky streak 

FC Sevilla won a football match against Real Madrid FC at the Spanish league La Liga BBVA, with a score of 2-1 on Sunday, breaking Real Madrid’s 40-match lucky streak. The result remained all nil for the whole match, until Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in minute 67, bringing the score to 1-0. …

Be the first to comment

jovetic

FC Sevilla won a football match against Real Madrid FC at the Spanish league La Liga BBVA, with a score of 2-1 on Sunday, breaking Real Madrid’s 40-match lucky streak.

The result remained all nil for the whole match, until Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in minute 67, bringing the score to 1-0.

In minute 85, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos scored an own goal by mistake, as the result went to 1-1.

Sevilla’s Stevan Jovetić surprised the crowd, by scoring a goal in minute 92, ending the match in Sevilla’s favour.

Real Madrid had not lost the last 40 matches it played, until Sevilla came and broke its streak.

Jovetić’s goal is a very significant one as he was recently loaned to the Spanish team of Sevilla. Montenegrin Jovetić has been playing for the Italian club of Internazionale.

Topics: FC Sevilla Real Madrid FC

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/16/fc-sevilla-ends-real-madrid-fc-lucky-streak/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View