Al-Sisi, Lukashenko sign cooperation agreements in military, economic fields - Daily News Egypt

Al-Sisi, Lukashenko sign cooperation agreements in military, economic fields

Lukashenko arrived to Egypt Sunday

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received on Sunday president Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus who is in Egypt on an official visit.

The two presidents signed nine cooperation agreements the fields of environment, water resources, agriculture, and sports, according to a press statement by the Egyptian presidency.

They also included a cooperation agreement on military techniques and production, an agreement to transfer convicts, and a joint plan for economic, social, and cultural exchange between Minsk and South Sinai.

In a joint press conference on Sunday, Al-Sisi highlighted the war on terrorism and extremism in the Middle East, calling on the international community to unify efforts through a comprehensive approach that includes security, social, cultural, and economic solutions.

For his part, Lukashenko expressed his support to establish a free trade zone between Egypt and the Eurasian Customs Union, the Egyptian presidency said.

