Daily News Egypt

Al-Sisi meets Macedonian president, other former presidents and officials - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Al-Sisi meets Macedonian president, other former presidents and officials

Egypt’s president received a medal from an Azerbaijani centre due to his role in combating terrorism 

Be the first to comment

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with the Macedonian president, several former presidents, and officials on Saturday, during their visit to Egypt to participate in “Democratic security in the time of extremism and violence” conference, according to a presidential statement.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with the Macedonian president, several former presidents, and officials on Saturday, during their visit to Egypt to participate in “Democratic security in the time of extremism and violence” conference, according to a presidential statement.

The meeting included the former presidents of Ukraine, Lebanon, Romania, Ecuador, Serbia, Latvia, and Croatia. It also included the deputy prime ministers of Bosnia and Georgia. Nizami Ganjavi International Center praised Al-Sisi for his efforts in combating terrorism and awarded him a medal for his attempts to abolish extremism. The centre was established in Azerbaijan in 2012.

Al-Sisi said during the meeting that the international community should collaborate to combat terrorism, adding that terrorist groups are threatening all civilians in the entire world without differentiation. He further added that combating terrorism should include a strategic and inclusive plan; it shouldn’t only be limited to security and military actions. Al-Sisi said that religious discourse plays a rather important role in enhancing the principles of co-existence.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed with Al-Sisi several developments in the region. They praised Egypt’s strategic role in enhancing stability and peace in the Middle East. They stressed on the importance of reaching political solutions.

 

Topics: Al-sisi Macedonian president meetings

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/15/al-sisi-meets-macedonian-president-former-presidents-officials/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View