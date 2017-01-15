Nissan Sunny most sold car in Egypt during 2016 - Daily News Egypt

Nissan Sunny has become the most selling car in 2016, taking the title from Hyundai Verna, which remained on top of market sales across the first nine months of 2016. Nissan Sunny saw sales of 11,200 cars in the first 11 months of the year, while Verna dropped to second place with sales of 10,900 cars.

The imported Hyundai Tucson came in third with sales of 7,334 units worth EGP 2.9bn. Mitsubishi Lancer EX followed in fourth place with sales of 6,580 cars worth EGP 1.5bn, followed by locally produced Hyundai Elantra HD with sales of 5,082 units worth EGP 1.1bn.

Chery Tiggo ranked sixth with sales of 4,322 units worth EGP 808m, then Nissan Sentra with sales of 4,295 units. In eighth ranking came Kia Sportage, realising sales of 4,043 units valued at EGP 1.45bn.

Toyota Corolla followed in ninth place with sales of 3,824 units valued at EGP 1.28bn. Geely Emgrand 7 came in last place with sales of 3,688 units valued at EGP 466.5m.

Collectively, the total size of sales of these models in 2016 amounted to 61,300 units.

Roughly 39,500 of the top 10 models’ sales were locally manufactured, accounting for 64.2% of the volume of the top 10 selling brands.

Automotive sales have been declining since the end of 2015. Sales of the first 11 months of 2016 saw a depreciation of 27% compared to the same period in 2015.

The market saw sales of 185,700 units between January and the end of November in 2016, compared to 254,600 units in the corresponding period of 2015.

A report by the Automotive Marketing Information Council (AMIC) stated that sales of passenger cars over the first 11 months of 2016 dropped by 26%, registering 132,900 sold cars, down from 179,100 units at the end of November 2015.