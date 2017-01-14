Army Chief of Staff meets head of UN special mission to Libya - Daily News Egypt

Army Chief of Staff Mahmoud Hegazy met on Saturday with the head of the UN special mission to Libya Martin Kobler to discuss the results of the meetings held with political entities from Libya in Cairo.

According to a statement issued by the armed forces official spokesperson, the meeting witnessed the presence of members of the army’s committee assigned to discuss the situation in Libya.

“The meeting touched on the updates in the Libyan political arena and ways to achieve reconciliation between Libyan entities to restore security and stability there,” the statement read.

On Wednesday, Hegazy met with the president of the Libyan presidential council, Fayez Al-Sarraj, to discuss possible solutions to the situation in Libya, according to a statement by the Egyptian Armed Forces’ media office.

The situation there is complicated by political reluctance, according to Al-Sarraj, who emphasised the necessity for a national dialogue and warned against internal conflicts.

A series of ongoing meetings have been taking place, while Al-Sarraj noted the important role Egypt played in trying to solve the Libyan crisis.