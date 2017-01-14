Al-Sisi discusses regional, international developments with Merkel - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi discussed on Friday regional and international developments in a phone call with Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel.

During the call, both Al-Sisi and Merkel expressed their condolences to the victims of terrorist attacks that have recently taken place in Egypt and Germany. Both leaders condemned these acts that target peaceful civilians. They also stressed the importance of international collaboration to combat terrorism.

Al-Sisi and Merkel also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means of fostering them. Merkel is set to visit Egypt in the first quarter of 2017.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is currently in an official visit to the German capital Berlin. He met with Germany’s minister of interior Thomas De Maizière on Friday to discuss efforts to combat terrorism and the cooperation between Egypt and Germany in this field.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abou Zaid said that Shoukry’s meeting also touched upon aviation security and the efforts of Egypt to secure its airports.

Shoukry and De Maizière also tackled the role of Islamic institutions in Egypt to combat extremism. The latter expressed Germany’s eagerness to cooperate with these institutions to spread the concepts of Islamic moderation in Germany.

Shoukry held a press conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday during which Egypt discussed its economic reform programme and its importance in enhancing the economic situation in Egypt. Shoukry also demanded that Germany support Egypt during its economic challenges.

Regarding non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Egypt, Shoukry said that there are about 48,000 national NGOs in Egypt and about 200 foreign organisations that are currently operating.

Steinmeier said that the situation in Syria is still deteriorating and the factions are still not close to an inclusive political solution, adding that there are barriers in delivering humanitarian aid to Syria.