Daily News Egypt

Court bans Red Sea islands defenders’ scheduled protest - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Court bans Red Sea islands defenders’ scheduled protest

Interior Ministry filed lawsuit against political groups seeking to demonstrate

Be the first to comment

424

The Court for Urgent Affairs issued a verdict Wednesday banning protests scheduled for Saturday against the backdrop of the Red Sea islands case.

The lawsuit was filed by the Ministry of Interior according to a recent Constitutional Court verdict introducing amendedments to the Protest Law, according to which the party which seeks to demonstrate shall notify authorities.

The Interior Ministry took its objection against the protest to court, according to Maasoum Marzouk, a member of the political and social group advocating against the Egyptian-Saudi maritime border agreement placing the two islands of Tiran and Sanafir under Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty.

Topics: court Ministry of Interior protest

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/12/court-bans-red-sea-islands-defenders-scheduled-protest/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View