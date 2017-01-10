Daily News Egypt

Of blue bills and Colombian conservation - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Of blue bills and Colombian conservation

Be the first to comment

blue bills

Referred to by indigenous populations as the “Paujil,” Colombia’s mystical blue-billed curassow is one of the country’s most threatened bird species. Saving its remaining habitat is crucial for its survival.Project area: 4,500 hectares

Blue-billed curassow habitat: 98 percent has been destroyed

Estimated blue-billed curassow population: 300 to 500 animals

Bird species in the project area: 360

The blue-billed curassow lives in the low-lying rainforests in the Magdalena region of Colombia. It’s a natural paradise that offers shelter for rare species of monkeys, reptiles and birds – but this paradise is under threat due to environmental degradation. Using donations, the conservation organization ProAves has purchased land in the region, and is now trying to involve the local population in protecting it.

A film by Michael Altenhenne

Topics: blue bills Colombian conservation
Source: Deutsche Welle
http://www.dw.com/en/of-blue-bills-and-colombian-conservation/a-37066087?maca=en-rss_en_DailyNewsEgypt-14679-xml-mrss

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/10/of-blue-bills-and-colombian-conservation/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View