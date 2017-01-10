Egypt was second to acknowledge independence of South Sudan: Al-Sisi - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Tuesday that Egypt was the second country to acknowledge the independence of South Sudan on 9 July 2011, and that Egypt will provide as much support as it can to South Sudan in all fields.

In a press conference with South Sudanese president Salva Kiir, Al-Sisi also said that he discussed with Kiir means of enhancing bilateral relations with the country in all fields, including providing scholarships to South Sudanese citizens in Egyptian universities. He also stressed the importance of increasing cooperation in investment fields.

Al-Sisi further added in the press conference that South Sudan should adhere to the peace deal that was signed in 2015, emphasising the important role of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping forces in South Sudan. He praised Kiir’s role in trying to implement the peace deal.

South Sudan has been experiencing political turmoil since a civil war erupted in 2013. The UN has deployed several forces in Juba and other strategic places; however, they are constantly being harassed and attacked.

Clashes have erupted between soldiers who support Kiir and allies of vice president Riek Machar. These clashes escalated in July 2016 and hundreds of civilians and soldiers were killed while other civilians had to seek refuge in churches and flee their homes.