Daily News Egypt

Egypt participates in 2017 IHF World Men's Handball Championship - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Egypt participates in 2017 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship

The Egyptian national team will take part in the 2017 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship which will start on Wednesday. Egypt is in Group D, so it will play against Qatar on 13 January; Denmark on 14 January; Bahrain on 16 January; Argentina on 18 January; and Sweden on 20 January. Egypt had already participated in a …

Be the first to comment

handball

The Egyptian national team will take part in the 2017 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship which will start on Wednesday.

Egypt is in Group D, so it will play against Qatar on 13 January; Denmark on 14 January; Bahrain on 16 January; Argentina on 18 January; and Sweden on 20 January.

Egypt had already participated in a friendly handball championship, which ended two days ago in Denmark.

At the friendly championship, four countries participated: Egypt, Denmark, Iceland, and Hungary, in preparation for the World Championship.

At its first match, Egypt lost to Iceland with a score of 30-27. Egypt’s second loss occurred against Denmark with 36-26. Egypt also lost to Hungary in its third match with a score of 32-26.

 

Topics: Egypt handball IHF World Men's Handball Championship

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/10/egypt-participates-2017-ihf-world-mens-handball-championship/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View