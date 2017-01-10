Egypt participates in 2017 IHF World Men's Handball Championship - Daily News Egypt

The Egyptian national team will take part in the 2017 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship which will start on Wednesday.

Egypt is in Group D, so it will play against Qatar on 13 January; Denmark on 14 January; Bahrain on 16 January; Argentina on 18 January; and Sweden on 20 January.

Egypt had already participated in a friendly handball championship, which ended two days ago in Denmark.

At the friendly championship, four countries participated: Egypt, Denmark, Iceland, and Hungary, in preparation for the World Championship.

At its first match, Egypt lost to Iceland with a score of 30-27. Egypt’s second loss occurred against Denmark with 36-26. Egypt also lost to Hungary in its third match with a score of 32-26.