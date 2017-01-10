Illicit Gains Authority orders 15-day detention of State Council’s purchasing director in corruption case - Daily News Egypt

The Illicit Gains Authority ordered a 15-day detention of the State Council purchasing director accused in a corruption case, state media reported on Monday.

The authority is conducting investigations with the suspect based on reports by monitoring entities hinting that the suspect’s inflation of wealth did not match his legal income sources and that he abused his position to achieve illicit gains, Al-Ahram reported.

The suspect is already in custody under investigations by the National Security Prosecution Authority.

On 29 December, the suspect’s detention was renewed for 15 days pending state security investigations into charges of bribery. He was arrested two days earlier.

Investigations into the case, along with vast media coverage, led to the resignation of the State Council’s secretary general Wael Shalaby, who was later investigated himself.

Shortly after, Shalaby committed suicide while in custody, according to officials and the Forensic Medicine Authority.