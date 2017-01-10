Daily News Egypt and Red Sea Bikers Club support children with special needs  - Daily News Egypt

Out of belief in the importance of supporting community causes and standing up for children with special needs, Daily News Egypt sponsored Never Walk Alone Because They Matter.

Never Walk Alone’s main purpose was to help children with Down’s syndrome, autism, and other special needs, and to spread awareness in society. Moreover, the event itself was meant to allow children to socialise with the participants in day-to-day activities in order to allow everyone to lead a regular life and stand tall together.

Never Walk Alone hosted more than 150 children and their supervisors, and more than 250 bikers from across the Egyptian community.

The charity event was held in coordination with the Bright Tomorrow Institution and the Red Sea Bikers Club at Cairo Festival City.