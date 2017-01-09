PFT records 51 cases of corruption in state institutions in December - Daily News Egypt

The Partners for Transparency organisation (PFT) released its monthly report on Sunday that documented 51 cases of corruption during the month of December 2016. The organisation ranks the Ministry of Supply at the top of the list of most corrupt entities in Egypt, with 10 recorded incidents in December.

The PFT said in its report that there were fewer incidents of corruption in December compared to November. The PFT recorded 64 cases of corruption in November.

The report said that 70% of the cases reported in December are under investigation, while 14% of cases have had final verdicts issued. 10% of the cases have ongoing trials, while 6% of the 51 recorded cases in December have not been investigated.

Among the incidents monitored in December was a corruption case related to the State Council, in which three officials in the purchasing department were arrested in possession of large sums of money and gold that they received as bribes. The report referred to the State Council officials case as “one of the biggest corruption cases in Egypt.”

The report concluded that the Cairo governorate faces the highest number of corruption cases, with 33% of the 51 cases occurring in the governorate. Other governorates, such as Giza, did not exceed 10%.

The Ministry of Supply had also topped the list in November with 15 recorded cases of corruption. Local governmental institutions came in second place with nine cases, followed by the Ministry of Agriculture with seven cases.

The Administrative Control Authority (ACA) has been actively trying to tackle corruption cases across various entities in Egypt in December.

In 2016, the ACA revealed a major corruption case which led to the ouster of former minister of agriculture Salah Helal. The former minister and three other officials in the ministry were also arrested on charges of accepting bribes of more than EGP 11m.

PFT relies on information circulated in different media outlets to document corruption cases in ministries and governmental institutions. This is the institution’s 18th report documenting monthly corruption cases and its legislative procedures.