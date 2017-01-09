Al-Sisi meets international player Mohamed Salah  - Daily News Egypt

On Monday, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received international football player Mohamed Salah, in the presence of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Khaled Abdel Aziz.

Presidency spokesperson Alaa Youssef stated that during the meeting, Al-Sisi stressed the role the country plays to support sports, as it is an important factor to invest and utilise the youths’ energy in useful areas to benefit them and Egypt.

Al-Sisi pointed out the role which Egyptian athletes abroad play, since each one of them is considered an ambassador to Egypt, and each one is responsible to represent the country to the world in a civilised manner.

As Al-Sisi believes in the social role of sports figures to develop society, he appreciated the donation Mohamed Salah gave to the Tahya Masr Fund, considering him an honorary sports figure serving society.

From his side, Salah highly appreciated that the president met him, promising that he, as well as his colleagues in the Egyptian national football team, will do their best, whether in international or African championships and tournaments.

Al-Sisi wished Salah and his colleagues in the Egyptian national football team the best at the 31st African Cup of Nations, which will start on 14 January 2017 in Gabon.