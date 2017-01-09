9 police conscripts killed in North Sinai militant attack   - Daily News Egypt

Nine policemen were killed on Monday at dawn in an attack carried out by anonymous militants that targeted a security checkpoint in North Sinai’s city of Al-Arish, a North Sinai based journalist told Daily News Egypt on condition of anonymity.

The attack targeted a security checkpoint located in a suburb south of Al-Arish near a fire station which was guarded by several security personnel. The number of those injured in the attack is still unknown.

“The anonymous militants carried out the attack using a garbage truck with a bomb inside it. They had stolen the vehicle earlier. They further fired missiles and RBJs against the police conscripts guarding the checkpoint,” the journalist added.

The militants who carried the attack are believed to be members of Islamic State (IS)-affiliated group “Sinai Province”, which has been active in North Sinai since 2013. The group has carried out attacks against army and police checkpoints on a regular basis since the ouster of the former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi .

Until now, no statements were released from the army spokesperson regarding the attack and no group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since 2013, state security forces represented in both the army and police have been engaged in violent clashes with “Sinai Province”, known previously as Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis. In 2014, the group declared its affiliation to IS and has launched deadly attacks on army and police checkpoints.

Over the course of the last two years, the Egyptian Armed Forces launched counterattacks against militant stationing points across the Sinai Peninsula where the group is based, particularly in the cities of Sheikh Zuweid, Rafah, and Al-Arish.