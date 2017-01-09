Daily News Egypt

Consumer Protection Agency refers 10 satellite channels to prosecution  - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Consumer Protection Agency refers 10 satellite channels to prosecution 

The referred channels aired misleading advertisements, which is a crime, through marketing the work of fraudulent sheikhs, also known as dajaleen, says state media

Be the first to comment

watching tv

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) announced on Sunday evening that 10 satellite TV channels were referred to prosecution over charges of broadcasting 18 misleading advertisements, state media outlets reported.

The referral decision included the administrations of Teatro Tube, Uber Cinema, Sima Tube, Panorama Drama 2, Uber Turkish Films, Uber Film, Star Cinema 1, and Star Cinema 2, in addition to Essam Michael over charges of advertising an unlicensed maintenance centre.

According to head of the CPA Atef Yaacoub, the advertiser Michael was detained for 14 days pending investigations. Additionally, the heads of the administrations of Time Comedy and Time Drama were detained for four days pending investigations.

Both channels aired misleading advertisement, which is a crime, through broadcasting two different ads of two fraudulent sheikhs, also known as dajaleen, who claimed they can heal different diseases, facilitate marriage, and carry out wizardry.

 

Topics: advertisements CPA wizardry

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/09/609369/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View