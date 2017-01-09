Nasr City Prosecution investigates 21 football fans  - Daily News Egypt

The Nasr City Prosecution started on Monday investigating 21 fans which were arrested during a football match between Egypt and Tunisia held in Cairo Stadium, lawyer Mohamed Fathi, who is following the case, told Daily News Egypt.

The fans were arrested on charges of damaging public property, assaulting security forces, and provoking riots.

Security forces stormed the stadium and arrested the fans during the match on Sunday, directly after they were holding banners including phrases calling for a verdict against the head of Al-Zamalek Club Mortada Mansour.

Mansour is an enemy to the majority of the fans in Egypt, especially Zamalek fans, due to him continuously inciting against Ultras White Knights (UWK) members and labeling them as thugs, Muslim Brotherhood members, and traitors.

He also made several attempts to limit their presence in stadiums by suggesting an application process for attendance.

Moreover, there are severe tensions between fans and the club’s administration, particularly following the election of Mansour as the head of the club.

The UWK previously accused Mansour of killing 22 fans during violent clashes that took place at the Air Defence Stadium, as the fans were attempting to enter to attend an Egyptian premier league football match between Al-Zamalek SC and ENPPI in February 2015.