Inertia completes 1st phase of Veranda in Sahl Hasheesh on 60,000 sqm - Daily News Egypt

Inertia, a real estate company that provides modern commercial and residential properties across Egypt, announced on Friday the official launch of Veranda, its latest project in Sahl Hasheesh. Inertia is offering clients a 10-year payment plan, with delivery of fully finished units with air conditioning and kitchen cabinets in one year.

Located in southern Hurghada on the Red Sea, Veranda consists of 318 units that vary between studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and villas. The project is built on 130,000 sqm over two phases—phase one has already been completed and has been executed over an area of 60,000 sqm. Phase two is expected to be executed over 70,000 sqm.

Engineer Ahmed El-Adawy, CEO of Inertia, said that the Red Sea area has great potential for investments, adding that Veranda will aid in attracting residents needed for the development of the region. “We are planning to expand in other areas in the near future; among them is the North Coast which is another top investment priority for us at the moment,” he noted.

He pointed out that the company’s investments in Egypt have amounted to EGP 2.6bn.

Veranda offers homeowners a comprehensive package of facilities, including a clubhouse, luxurious spa, gym, swimming pools, croquet course, housekeeping services, and 24-hour on-call reception services.

The company chose the location in Sahl Hasheesh between landscape, the lagoons, and a wide range of facilities. Inertia is focused on providing residents with a unique lifestyle and community that will add value to their lives.