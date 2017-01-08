Egypt goes head-to-head with Morocco at the Emirates Airlines Basketball Championship finals  - Daily News Egypt





















































Egypt is slated to face Morocco at 8pm on Sunday at the finals of the 22nd Emirates Airlines Basketball Championship for Arab teams. Both teams are vying for the championship title after emerging victorious from their respective semifinal matches on Saturday.

The match is widely anticipated as both teams met at the qualifying round of the competition. Morocco narrowly defeated Egypt 73-68 during the qualifier, and the team will be looking to compensate for their early loss with a championship victory.

Morocco has yet to lose a single match in this competition.

Egypt played against Bahrain on Saturday, snatching victory from their rivals. By the end of the first quarter Egypt led by 27-19. By the second quarter, Egypt extended its lead to 49-33, before securing a lead of 70-48 in the third quarter. By the end of the fourth quarter, Egypt’s lead increased to 86-56.

The victory came at a cost, however, as Egypt’s Omar Tarek was injured in the final moments of the third quarter. He was replaced by Hamad Fathy.

The other semifinal match played on Saturday, was between Morocco and Saudi Arabia, where Morocco won the match by 81-71.

On Sunday, at 6.00pm, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will play a match to determine the winner of the bronze medal.