Qatar and Egypt:  the only Arab countries at the 2017 Qatar ExxonMobil Tennis Open   - Daily News Egypt

The 2017 Qatar ExxonMobil Tennis Open held in Doha, Qatar, concluded its events on Saturday. Egypt and Qatar were the only two Arab countries that participated in the tournament.

Mohamed Safwat represented Egypt. He played his first match against Japan’s Taro Daniel, snatching a 2-0 victory over his rival

His second match was against France’s Vincent Millot. Safwat won by 2-1 (6-3, 0-6, 6-2).

Safwat’s tournament ambitions ended when he lost to Belgian player Arthur De Greef, by 2-1.

Qatar was represented by two players: Mousa Shanan Zayed and Jabor Mohammed Ali Mutawa.

Zayed exited the tournament after his first match, as he lost to Italy’s Alessandro Giannessi, by 2-0 (6-2, 6-1).

Mutawa, as his compatriot, exited the tournament after his first match, where he lost to Canada’s Vasek Pospisil, by 2-0 (6-2, 6-2).

The championship’s final was played on Saturday.

The final witnessed Scottish Andy Murray, who represents Great Britain and is ranked the first internationally, against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, ranked the second internationally. Djokovic won by 2-1 (6-3, 5-7, 6-4).