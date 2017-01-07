Social Solidarity ministry denies compulsory military service for women    - Daily News Egypt

The Ministry of Social Solidity on Saturday denied in a statement that it had plans to expand military service to include women. The statement came in response to various rumours circulated on social media to that effect.

”The news that circulated on social media platforms regarding the enforcement of military service for women following their graduation is untrue,” ministry spokesperson Olfat Salami told Daily News Egypt.

Rumours were circulating on social media on Wednesday that alleged the ministry had decided to extend compulsory military service to women. The rumours generated controversy.

According to Salami, the rumours were related to a decision made by the ministry to activate the Law of Public Service No. 76 of 1973 by 1 February. The law, she explained, calls on women who have completed their degrees and men in excess of the needs of the armed forces for public service, such as illiteracy eradication, family planning, general and administrative prosecution, and caretaking institutions for one year.

Social Solidarity Minister Ghada Wali previously called on the activation of the law in order to take advantage of the energy and enthusiasm of young people to serve their country and communities.