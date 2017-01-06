Mustafa Nabil exits the Delaware Pro Singles Squash 2017 - Daily News Egypt

The first round of the squash tournament Delaware Pro Singles 2017 took place on Thursday.

Mustafa Nabil was representing Egypt at the tournament. Nabil played in the first round against England’s Adam Murrills.

Murrills won the first game by 11-6. Then Nabil became active and won the second game by 14-12. Murrills did not lose hope and won the third game by 11-9. Neither did Nabil lose hope, as he came back to win the fourth game by 14-12.

The result was then 2-2, which meant the fifth game would be a decisive one. Murrills clenched victory and won the fifth game by 11-6, thus Murrills won the match. The final result of the match was 3-2 in Murrills’ favour.

Nabil exited the tournament and Murrills qualified for the tournament’s quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will take place Friday, where Murrills will meet Pakistan’s Aurangzeb Mehmund.