Ahmed Maher placed under 3-year probation following release - Daily News Egypt

Ahmed Maher placed under 3-year probation following release

Ahmed Maher placed under 3-year probation following release

The activist is required to spend 6pm to 6am every day for three years at his district police station

Ahmed Maher (C), co-founder of the 6 April youth movement that spearheaded Mubarak's ousting, and supporters shout slogans as he comes to hand himself in to prosecutors on November 30, 2013 in the Egyptian capital, Cairo after an arrest warrant was issued on charges of inciting demonstrations against the new protest law. Ahmed Maher was surrounded upon his arrival by dozens of supporters who chanted slogans demanding the release of other detained activists. (AFP PHOTO STR)

6 April Youth Movement activist Ahmed Maher will now face a three-year probation following his release from prison. As part of the probation, Maher is required to spend 6pm to 6am every day for the next three years at his district police station, according to lawyer Khaled Ali.

The activist was just released on Thursday after concluding a three-year prison sentence.

On 28 November 2013, Maher and other activists protested in front of Abdeen Court to support their colleagues who were arrested a few days earlier from a protest in front of the Shura Council.

All the activists, including Maher, were sentenced in December 2013 to three years in prison and fined EGP 50,000.

