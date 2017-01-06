Ahmed Maher placed under 3-year probation following release - Daily News Egypt

6 April Youth Movement activist Ahmed Maher will now face a three-year probation following his release from prison. As part of the probation, Maher is required to spend 6pm to 6am every day for the next three years at his district police station, according to lawyer Khaled Ali.

The activist was just released on Thursday after concluding a three-year prison sentence.

On 28 November 2013, Maher and other activists protested in front of Abdeen Court to support their colleagues who were arrested a few days earlier from a protest in front of the Shura Council.

All the activists, including Maher, were sentenced in December 2013 to three years in prison and fined EGP 50,000.