Egyptians exit the President Gold Cup Squash Tournament - Daily News Egypt

Egyptians exit the President Gold Cup Squash Tournament

The tournament's final match will take place Friday

President Gold Cup Squash Tournament

The President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament 2017 celebrated on Thursday its semifinal matches, which witnessed the exit of the last two Egyptian players: Karim Ali Fathi and Mohamed Reda.

Reda played against Pakistan’s Ferhan Mehboob. Victory went to Mehboob (12-10/13-11/11-9), who thus qualified for the final match, which will be celebrated on Friday.

As for the other semifinal match, Hong Kong’s Leo Au won against Fathi by 3-2 (11-6/11-13/11-8/7-11/11-5). Au qualified for the final.

Au will play against Mehboob on Friday, where it is expected that the championship’s title will go to Au.

