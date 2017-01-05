Egyptians exit the President Gold Cup Squash Tournament - Daily News Egypt

The President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament 2017 celebrated on Thursday its semifinal matches, which witnessed the exit of the last two Egyptian players: Karim Ali Fathi and Mohamed Reda.

Reda played against Pakistan’s Ferhan Mehboob. Victory went to Mehboob (12-10/13-11/11-9), who thus qualified for the final match, which will be celebrated on Friday.

As for the other semifinal match, Hong Kong’s Leo Au won against Fathi by 3-2 (11-6/11-13/11-8/7-11/11-5). Au qualified for the final.

Au will play against Mehboob on Friday, where it is expected that the championship’s title will go to Au.