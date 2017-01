The Delaware Pro Singles 2017 is taking place in Wilmington, US, on Thursday and will end on Sunday.

The tournament is running parallel to the President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament 2017, which started on 3 January, and the British Junior Open Squash 2017, which started on 2 January. Both tournaments have strong Egyptian participation, while Egypt’s Mustafa Nabil will take part in the Delaware Pro Singles 2017.

In the first round, Nabil will play against England’s Adam Murrills.