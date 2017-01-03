Cost of telecommunications services increase during Q3 of 2016 - Daily News Egypt

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s report disclosed that prices of telecommunication services increased slightly in the third quarter (Q3) of 2016 compared to the second quarter (Q2) of the same year, rising from $5.63 in Q2 to $5.64 in Q3.

Mobile service prices also increased from $2.3 in Q2 to $2.4 in Q3, while landline service cost rose from $1.82 in Q2 to $1.83 in Q3.

The cost of mobile phone usage is calculated according to the price paid in advance for every 30 calls and 100 text messages per month distributed on the same mobile network and other competitive networks, as well as ground networks during peak times and on weekends.

ADSL internet prices are calculated according to the lowest price to the monthly subscription for the company that acquires the highest market share of subscribers.

In a different context, the report noted that the gross production of the telecommunication sector marked a growth of 11.2% in Q3 2016, compared to the same period in 2015. “Gross production amounted to EGP 15.13bn, up from EGP 13.61bn in the same period in 2015—increasing by EGP 1.52bn,” the report read.

It added that the share by which the communications and information technology sector contributes to the national GDP registered 3% in Q3 of 2016, up from 2.8% in the same period in 2015.