Aswan Prosecution investigates 8 Nubian activists   - Daily News Egypt

The Aswan Prosecution continues its investigations on eight Nubian activists from the Nubian Return Caravan on Tuesday. The prosecution had postponed the investigation on Monday, pending information from the investigation bureau about the activists, according to Mohamed Azmy, the head of the General Nubian Union in Aswan.

The activists are facing accusations of blocking roads and “holding banners.”

Security forces arrested the activists early on Monday, while they were on their way to arrange a rally in western Aswan in rejection of the state’s decision to revoke Nubian ownership of 138 lands in western Aswan, Azmy previously told Daily News Egypt.

In late November, the caravan suspended a four-day protest, following an agreement with the cabinet to give the government a chance to fulfil the Nubians’ demand. The protesters demanded the state return to them ancestral lands that the government had confiscated years ago.