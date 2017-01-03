3 Egyptians qualify to the President Golden Cup International Squash Tournament's quarterfinals  - Daily News Egypt

Daily News Egypt

3 Egyptians qualify to the President Golden Cup International Squash Tournament's quarterfinals 

The President Golden Cup International Squash Tournament began on Tuesday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

Five Egyptians participated in the first round: Shehab Essam, Karim Ali Fathi, Mohamed Reda, Karim El-Hammamy, and Youssef Soliman.

Fathi qualified for the quarterfinals, after he beat Pakistan’s Asim Khan by a score of 3-2.

Also Reda managed to win against Pakistan’s Zahir Shan, by 3-0 (12-10/11-7/11-7). Thanks to this victory, Reda qualified for the quarterfinals.

Soliman exited the tournament, after losing to his compatriot El-Hammamy, with a score of 3-1 (11-7/11-6/6-11/11-6). El-Hammamy qualified for the quarterfinals.

Essam also exited the tournament after losing to Hong Kong’s Leo Au by 3-0 (11-4/11-6/1-0).

The quarterfinals will take place on Wednesday, where Fathi will meet Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed, and Reda will face his compatriot El-Hammamy.

