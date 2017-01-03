3 Egyptians qualify to the President Golden Cup International Squash Tournament's quarterfinals  - Daily News Egypt

The President Golden Cup International Squash Tournament began on Tuesday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

Five Egyptians participated in the first round: Shehab Essam, Karim Ali Fathi, Mohamed Reda, Karim El-Hammamy, and Youssef Soliman.

Fathi qualified for the quarterfinals, after he beat Pakistan’s Asim Khan by a score of 3-2.

Also Reda managed to win against Pakistan’s Zahir Shan, by 3-0 (12-10/11-7/11-7). Thanks to this victory, Reda qualified for the quarterfinals.

Soliman exited the tournament, after losing to his compatriot El-Hammamy, with a score of 3-1 (11-7/11-6/6-11/11-6). El-Hammamy qualified for the quarterfinals.

Essam also exited the tournament after losing to Hong Kong’s Leo Au by 3-0 (11-4/11-6/1-0).

The quarterfinals will take place on Wednesday, where Fathi will meet Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed, and Reda will face his compatriot El-Hammamy.