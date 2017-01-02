Orange appeals verdict compelling it to pay EGP 49m compensation to TE - Daily News Egypt

Orange Egypt announced that it appealed the verdict issued against it on Saturday to pay a financial compensation worth EGP 49m to Telecom Egypt (TE) for the losses resulting from rerouting international calls.

In its press release, Orange said that it is certain of the integrity of its legal situation and will take all necessary measures to appeal the ruling. “The company stresses its respect and confidence in the provisions of the Egyptian judiciary,” the release said.

The Cairo Economic Court has issued a verdict on Saturday in case No. 204 of 2012 in economic misdemeanours for rerouting international calls, and referred to the lawsuit filed by TE against Orange Egypt to request a compensation for the value of the losses it suffered due to passing international calls.

The Cairo Economic Court has compelled Orange to pay all the amounts required by TE. It is a financial and moral compensation worth EGP 49m.