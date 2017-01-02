2 police officers receive prison sentences over sexual assault charges - Daily News Egypt



The Cairo Criminal Court on Monday issued a verdict against two police officers who were charged with sexually assaulting a woman inside a police vehicle. The two officers were sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison.

The two police officers were being tried on charges of kidnapping a woman, sexually assaulting her, and arresting her with no prior warrant from the prosecution.

The court released the two police officers in February 2016 on a bail worth EGP 3,000 each. Former general prosecutor Hisham Barakat referred the two police officers to criminal court in June 2015 on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young woman near the district of Shubra.

Preliminary police investigations said that the forensic tests revealed that the DNA of the man who assaulted the woman matched that of one of the police officers. Tests were conducted on semen found on the woman’s clothes.

The investigations said that the two police officers had forced the woman to get into the police vehicle with them in order to “drive her home” after they had stopped the car she was riding in, which was being driven by a man. The officers then took her to a remote area and sexually assaulted her.