Vezeeta secures $5m for regional expansion - Daily News Egypt

Healthcare IT platform Vezeeta recently announced that it raised $5m from four regional and international investors. Emirati BECO Capital, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Jordan’s Silicon Badia, and Egypt’s Technology Development Fund (TDF) led the funding round.

Over the past two years, Vezeeta has become a source of information on the marketplace with comprehensive access to healthcare providers of every discipline across a multitude of insurance providers and specialist networks using cloud-based solutions. With more than 20,000 patients’ reviews and ratings available on the platform, users can find the doctor with the best medical service and the least waiting time.

“We are thrilled to welcome BECO Capital and Vostok New Ventures to Vezeeta and we are sure that their skills, knowledge, and connections will help us scale and expand,” said Amir Barsoum, Vezeeta co-founder and CEO. He explained that Vezeeta is solving major problems faced by patients when trying to connect with doctors. “Finding a good doctor no longer requires asking parents and friends, nor does booking a doctor require you to call several times in an attempt to get an appointment,” he said. “Our platform solves healthcare accessibility and quality problems in emerging markets through various next-generation digital cloud solutions.”

Since its inception, Vezeeta has managed to attract the TDF who is currently the biggest investor in the company with a total of $3.4m, followed by Silicon Badia which led the company’s series A round.

Emile Cubeisy, managing partner at Silicon Badia, said that Vezeeta makes 180 million annual doctor visits in Egypt more efficient. “Since leading the last investment round in the business in 2014, we are happy to continue our support,” he added.

Currently, Vezeeta covers three Egyptian cities with future expansion plans to integrate additional MENA countries, moving aggressively into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Kuwait, and Qatar within the next 12 to 18 months.