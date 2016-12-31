Daily News Egypt

We will implement job rotation policies within the state administrative body: Minister of Planning - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




We will implement job rotation policies within the state administrative body: Minister of Planning

New employees will be hired through employment competitions that will be advertised twice a year

Be the first to comment

Minister of Planning and Administrative Development Ashraf El-Araby

Egypt’s cabinet plans to adopt job rotation policies within the currently overabundant state administrative body, according to a statement from the Minister of Planning Ashraf El-Araby to the Middle East News Agency on Saturday.

El-Araby explained that some administrative bodies and authorities suffer from an overabundance of employees on one hand, while many important positions remain unfilled.

He added that the by-laws for the Civil Service Act will be published in February. He explained that new employees will be chosen through employment competitions that will be advertised twice a year  in January and July, and that that the hiring will be dependent on the positions that needs to be filled following strict regulations.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi issued the Civil Service Law in March 2015 in order to control the  growth of the public sector wage budget and to promote a better investment climate. Currently more than quarter of Egypt’s public expenditures are spent on public sector salaries,  the law was approved by the House of Representatives in November, and according to the law, the By-laws have to be issued within the next three months.

Topics: cabinet Egypt Employment House of Representatives public sector State Administrativee Body

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2016/12/31/will-implement-job-rotation-policies-within-state-administrative-body-minister-planning/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View