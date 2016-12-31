Egypt’s stance on Syrian conflict is balanced: Al-Ghad Al-Soury movement - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s stance on the political turmoil in Syria is one of the most balanced, as it refused to be a part of the conflict and insisted emphasises the importance of political solution, said Al-Ghad Al-Soury movement on Friday.

In a statement issued by the movement following their meeting with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, head of the movement Ahmed Jarba demanded a conference be convened in Cairo to unite the Syrian opposition. The movement highlighted the importance of Arabs’ involvement in the upcoming talks and the participation of all factions to decide on Syria’s fate.

The statement added that Shoukry and Jarba praised the current truce in Syria; however, Jarba said that this step should have been taken before the Syrian army’s intervention in Aleppo as it could have saved thousands of families from being displaced.

Egypt has supported the political solution in Syria several times; however, Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in an interview with a Portuguese TV channel said that Egypt is siding with the Syrian Arab Army, this army is affiliated with Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad. However, Shoukry denied this statement several times.

Al-Sisi’s statement, however, wasn’t the first form of support to the Syrian regime. In October, Egypt voted in favour of a Russia draft resolution regarding peace in Syria. While Russia is backing Al-Assad, Egypt’s voting was depicted as a supportive stance to Al-Assad’s regime.