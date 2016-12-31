Egypt, Russia overcame negative consequences of Russia Metrojet aeroplane crash: Abou Zaid - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abou Zeid said that Egypt and Russia have been able to overcome the negative consequences of the Russian Metrojet aeroplane crash that took place in October 2015.

In an interview with Russian news agency TASS, Abou Zeid said the crash dominated bilateral relations between the two countries. However, both Russia and Egypt cooperated during all phases of the investigation into the possible cause of the crash and to overcome the aftermath of the tragedy.

Abou Zeid further added that there was a mutual desire and political will to overcome this phase and foster cooperation moving forward. He also said that there has been a significant enhancement of bilateral ties between the two countries over the past two years, which is clear from the regular contact between political leaders and foreign ministers.

The official spokesperson further noted that the strong relations are evident from mutual efforts to find inclusive solutions to the turmoil in the region, including the Syrian political turmoil. Abou Zeid said that the eradication of terrorism is fundamental and a mutual mission between Egypt and Syria as they both support political solutions.

Abou Zeid concluded saying that a “Two plus Two” meeting will be held in 2017 between foreign ministers and defense ministers of Russia and Egypt