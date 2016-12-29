Putin assured Al-Sisi of flight resumption between Moscow and Egypt in near future: presidency - Daily News Egypt

Daily News Egypt

Putin assured Al-Sisi of flight resumption between Moscow and Egypt in near future: presidency

Russian media said that the two presidents discussed other topics related to the interests of both countries

sisi , putin , g20

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Russian president Vladimir Putin discussed Wednesday the possible return of flights between Moscow and Cairo in the near future over the phone.

State-owned agency MENA quoted the Egyptian presidency saying that Putin assured Al-Sisi of the resumption of flights in the near future. The flights were stopped for over one year following the crash of a Russian aeroplane at the end of October 2015 in Sinai, killing 224 people.

The following month, Islamic State-affiliated group “Sinai Province” claimed responsibility for the crash, which they claim was executed with an improvised explosive device (IED). Amid the confusion over the cause of the crash, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Germany suspended their direct flights to Sharm El-Sheikh.

Russian media also said that the two presidents discussed the ongoing situation in Syria and Libya.

 

