5 individuals arrested for involvement with terrorist groups - Daily News Egypt

The Sharqyia Security Directorate arrested on Wednesday five defendants accused of inciting violence and joining terrorist groups, according to state media.

The police said that the individuals established a secret organisation that is connected to Islamic State. Investigations revealed, as published by state media, that the defendants allegedly tried to recruit individuals to their group.

It is reported that police found weapons and anti-government flyers in possession of the defendants.

The prosecution announced that they had taken over the case for further investigation.

In 2016, security and army forces arrested hundreds of militants countrywide. Currently, hundreds are standing trial in Egyptian courts over relations to terrorist groups.

In 2014, the Egyptian Armed Forces launched a counter-insurgency campaign targeting militants in North Sinai. The violence in the area still represents a chronic headache for the current regime.