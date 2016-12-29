Army destroys tunnel used for arms trafficking in Rafah   - Daily News Egypt

Army forces affiliated to the second field army based in North Sinai discovered a tunnel on Wednesday located west of international borders in Rafah.

The tunnel was 17km long and equipped with means facilitating the trafficking of weapons, goods, people, and ammunition.

According to a statement released by the armed forces’ official spokesperson Mohamed Samir, the tunnel was two metres high and similarly wide, and equipped with six entrances. One of these opening was connected to a home and another to a farm as camouflage.

The army’s statement added that the assigned forces destroyed the tunnel through exploding it and blocking all entrances used by terrorists.

Since 2013, state security forces represented in both the army and police have been engaged in violent clashes with “Sinai Province”, known previously as Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis. In 2014, the group declared its affiliation to Islamic State and has launched deadly attacks on army and police checkpoints.