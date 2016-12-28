Tarek Mo'men and Hania El-Hammamy win 2016 Gezira Squash Open - Daily News Egypt

The Gezira Sporting Club on Tuesday celebrated the final matches of the 2016 Gezira Squash Open.

The national championship was divided into several brackets; boys under eleven (BU11); girls under eleven (GU11); boys under thirteen (BU13); girls under thirteen (GU13); boys under fifteen (BU15); girls under fifteen (GU15); boys under seventeen (BU17); girls under 17 (GU17); boys under nineteen (BU19); girls under nineteen (GU19); men above 35 (M+35); Men above 45 (M+45); men’s open; and women’s open.

The most important categories were the men’s open and women’s open, as they included Egyptian champions, who are also world champions.

The men’s open included: Karim Abdel Gawad, ranked second internationally; Tarek Momen, ranked 11th internationally; Omar Abdel Meguid, ranked 28th internationally; and Karim Aly Fathy, ranked 43rd internationally. The four players represented the Gezira Club at the 2016 Gezira Squash Open.

Momen was the champion of the men’s open, after defeating Abdel Gawad by 3-2 in the final.

In the match, they played to determine the third and fourth place of the men’s open. Abdel Meguid defeated Fathy by 3-2.

The women’s open included: Omneya Abdel Kawy, ranked eighth internationally; Mayar Hany, ranked 37th internationally; and Hania El-Hammamy, ranked 43rd internationally.

El-Hammamy, representing Heliopolis Club, was the champion of the women’s open after she won the final match by 3-2 against Mayar Hany, who ended second, and represented Wadi Degla.

At the match to determine the third and fourth place of the women’s open, Abdel Kawy, representing Gezira Club, lost to Salma Hany, representing Smouha Club.

Moving to the juniors’ competitions, Hamza Wesam Hamdy, from the 6th of October branch of the Shooting Club, won the BU11. Amina Mohamed Orfy, from Gezira Club, won the GU11.

Karim Mohamed Badawy, from the Dokki branch of the Shooting Club, was the champion of the BU13, while Malak Islam Khafagy from the Sporting Club was the champion of GU13.

As for the BU15, Rojih Alber Nicola, from Smouha Club, was the champion. Sana Mahmoud Ibrahim, representing Shams Club, won the GU15.

Abdel Rahman Lashin, representing Al-Ahly Club, won the BU17, while Gamila Tamer Farouk, also from Al-Ahly Club, won the GU17.

Mostafa Assal, representing Gezira Club, won the BU19, and Rowan Al-Araby, from Smouha Club, won the GU19.

Heliopolis club champions stood out at the M+35 and M+45, as Ahmed Emad Ragheb, from Heliopolis Club, and Tarek Mohamed Mahmoud, also from the same club, won the M+35, and M+45, respectively.