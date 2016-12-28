Passenger traffic to all Egyptian airports falls by 19% in November - Daily News Egypt

Egyptian airports received 1.6 million passengers in November 2016, down from 1.9 million passengers in the same period of 2015, a decline of 19%. According to a statistics report issued by the Ministry of Tourism the number of flights fell by 16.5%, dropping from 24,000 in November 2015 to 20,000 in the same period of 2016.

Traffic at Cairo International airport dropped by 9.9%, registering 778,000 passengers in November 2016, compared to 863,000 passengers in the same period of 2015. The number of flights in this period was 10,600, down from 11,500 in November 2015, marking a decline of 7.8%.

As for Sharm El-Sheikh International airport, passenger traffic fell by 34.4% registering 185,000 in November, down from 282,000 in the same period in 2015. Flights also dropped by a full 40.1%, registering 1,588 flights, compared to 2,688 in November 2015.

Hurghada International airport received 310,000 passengers in November 2016, down by 34.2% from 471,000 in November 2015. The airport registered 2,470 flights in November, a 34.2% decline from the 3,754 it had received in November 2015.

Luxor has experienced the smallest decline in passenger arrivals, and even experienced an uptick in flights. In November, Luxor International airport received 46,000 passengers, down from 48,000 in November 2015, a decline of 2.9%. Flight arrivals meanwhile rose by 2.1%, from 797 flights in November 2015 to 814 flights this past November.

Overall, the number of passengers received by Egyptian airports in the first 10 months of 2016 fell by 29% compared to the same period in 2015. Inbound and outbound passengers to all Egyptian airports in this period fell from 28.4 million in 2015 to 20.1 million in 2016.

The number of flights also fell by 15% in the same period, registering 237,000 flights in the first 10 months of 2016 versus 277,000 flights in 2015.

Air traffic at Cairo International airport was down by 6% in that period, having 123,000 flights in 2016 compared with 130,000 in 2015. The total number of passengers also fell by 2%, from 12.1 million in 2015 to 11.8 million in 2016.