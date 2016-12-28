Marked improvement in quality of mobile voice call services in October - Daily News Egypt

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (NTRA) October report concluded that there was a significant improvement in the quality of voice call services of Vodafone, Etisalat, and Orange in Egypt compared to August. The report also revealed a slight decline in the quality of mobile internet browsing during the same period.

According to the NTRA’s report, 17,539 mobile calls were tested through the three operators’ networks in the Greater Cairo area during October. Of these calls, 29 were dropped, compared to 49 calls in August, while the number of calls that have been blocked fell significantly from 196 in August to six calls in October.

The report stated that Vodafone recorded the best performance among the three companies in terms of the quality of voice services. Of the 5,635 calls monitored, only one call was blocked, and roughly eight calls were dropped. Of the 5,936 calls monitored on Orange’s network, two were blocked and seven were dropped. Etisalat had 5,968 calls tested, of which six were blocked and 14 disconnected.

None of the companies exceeded the 2% maximum limit for disconnected or blocked calls set by the NTRA.

The report also revealed a decline in the quality of internet browsing on mobile phones in October compared to August.

The NTRA tested 7,253 attempts to browse the internet through the three main mobile networks. 17 attempts were blocked compared to 11 attempts in August.

NTRA made 2,559 tests on Orange’s mobile network. Only one attempt was blocked and no attempts resulted in disconnection. Vodafone had 2,376 attempts made, of which one was blocked. Etisalat had the largest number of blocked attempts. Of the 2,318 attempts, 15 were blocked.