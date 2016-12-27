Pirelli, Wataniya Petroleum launch new service centre for tyres worth EGP 10m - Daily News Egypt

Pirelli and Wataniya Petroleum announced the launch of an integrated tyres service centre, called “SuperTruck”, at a gas station affiliated to Wataniya in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Mohamed Magdy, Pirelli’s marketing manager in Egypt, said that the investment cost of the centre amounts to about EGP 10m, and that it will serve as an integrated centre for private cars and tourist buses. He added that the company targets 12,000 clients per year.

The new centre is the first of its kind in Egypt and Pirelli intends to open two more in collaboration with Wataniya in Alexandria and Ain Sokhna in 2017.

Pirelli has been operating in the Egyptian market since 1999 and has several subsidiaries and service centres in the country. Wataniya is specialised in providing services and products for all types of vehicles in the Egyptian market. Both companies chose Sharm El-Sheikh to open “SuperTruck” because they aim to provide high standard services to different segments of vehicle drivers and cars in this important strategic location.

“SuperTruck” would provide its professional services in accordance with the best international standards in Sharm El-Sheikh, aiming to support tourism in one of the major tourist cities in Egypt.

“SuperTruck” is an integrated service centre which provides a full range of tyre services for buses, trucks, and passenger cars, based on advanced equipment and technological applications. The centre would provide a comprehensive tyre test, the installation of tyres, and angle-adjustment. “SuperTruck” also offers Pirelli tyres.

“SuperTruck” centres will support Pirelli’s network which currently includes six centres for truck services and more than 70 sales centres. Therefore, this partnership is meant to provide high quality tyre services for Egyptian consumers in different governorates.

Younes Alawy, executive and managing director of Pirelli Egypt, said that “SuperTruck” reflects his company’s commitment to provide high quality products and maintenance services for all types of vehicles in the Egyptian market through professional experts in the field.

“SuperTruck” has a group of qualified specialists who use advanced repair tools and maintenance equipment to provide high quality services in the Egyptian market. Alawy added that Pirelli looks forward to develop and expand its service network to cover the largest scale of customers in the country.

Through its new “SuperTruck” centre in Sharm El-Sheikh, Pirelli aims to continue improving its package of services and promote safety and security principles on the road, as well as develop the performance of vehicles on all Egyptian roads.