2 police officers reportedly injured in clashes with Ultras - Daily News Egypt

Clashes erupted on Monday between security forces and Ultras Ahlawy members near Al-Ahly Club in Cairo’s Zamalek neighbourhood.

According to state media, two police officers were injured, while 13 Ultras members were arrested. The report quoted an unnamed source from the Ministry of Interior saying that Ultras members tried to storm the club to attend the team’s training session.

The Ultras Ahlawy group did not publicly comment on the incident. However, other media reports said the police used tear gas against them, and that the number of arrests reached 17.

The last conflict between the group and security forces was in September, when the Qasr Al-Nil prosecution referred 15 Ultras Ahlawy members to urgent trial.

Before being acquitted from charges, the defendants were accused of chaotic assembly, using violence, and protesting after being accused of attempting to break into Al-Ahly club headquarters to attend a handball game.

The Ministry of Interior banned fans from attending numerous sporting events in 2012, after a clash between Al-Ahly and Al-Masry football fans in Port Said resulted in the deaths of 74 people. This issue is still pending a solution that should comprise security measures and better organisation with clubs.

Numerous clashes between fans like the Ultras groups and security forces have taken place over the past few years.

In February 2015, dozens of fans died at the entrance of the Air Defence stadium in clashes during which police used tear gas.