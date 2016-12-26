Draw of Emirates Airlines Men’s Basketball Championship for Arab teams to take place Wednesday - Daily News Egypt

The Egyptian Basketball Federation, presided over by Magdy Abou Farikha, will host the draw for the 22nd Emirates Airlines Men’s Basketball Championship for Arab teams on Wednesday.

The championship will take place from 30 December 2016 to 8 January 2017.

This is the 22nd edition of the championship; Egypt has organised seven editions and won 10 editions so far.

The participating countries are Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, and Libya.

Egypt has had an eventful 2016, as it hosted the 31st edition of the FIBA Africa Basketball Club Championship this month, which was won by Al-Ahly, and will host the 22nd Emirates Airlines Men’s Basketball Championship for Arab teams. In March 2016, Egypt was chosen to host the 2017 Basketball World Cup for junior players under the age of 19 by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).