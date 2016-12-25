United Bank increases number of branches in Egypt to 51 - Daily News Egypt

United Bank-Egypt increased the number of its branches to 51, after last week’s inauguration of its latest branch in Fifth Settlement in New Cairo.

According to the bank’s chairperson, Ashraf Elkady, the expansion policy of the bank is based on an integrated plan to expand carefully in the most important, economically, and socially influential areas to provide the best financial and banking services to customers.

Elkady added that the plan to increase the number of branches came in order to cope with the overwhelming response of customers to traditional and Sharia-compliant banking services provided by the bank in the Egyptian market.

The new branch in Fifth Settlement is a new centre to launch the bank’s services, as this area has a multiplicity of economic activities and is very close to the New Administrative Capital and new urban communities, which allows bank customers to enjoy banking and financial services, according to Elkady.

He pointed out that the bank always seeks to offer a selection of new services for companies and individuals, which suit all segments of Egyptian society. The bank also aims to open up new prospects for investors through financing small- and medium-sized enterprises and real estate sectors.

The bank selected a specialised team and placed a series of specialised training courses in customer service, marketing, and treasury in order to meet customers’ needs with the highest level of efficiency and ease and according to the latest global banking business system.