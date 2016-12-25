Banque du Caire to open 18 new branches in 2017: chairperson  - Daily News Egypt

Banque du Caire plans to open 14 new branches during 2017 in a number of governorates, according to CEO and chairperson of Banque du Caire Mounir El-Zahed.

El-Zahed said that the bank decided to open new branches in Greater Cairo, Alexandria, Ismailia, Sharqeya, Luxor, Menoufiya, Assiut, Sohag, Daqahleya, and Beheira, to provide the best level of service that suits the needs of customers in those governorates.

The bank recently inaugurated seven new branches of a total of 11 branches that were scheduled to be inaugurated before the end of 2016. This comes in line with a plan to deploy the banking culture among all segments of citizens and brings the number of branches and units to 236.

The seven branches were inaugurated in New Nozha, 10th of Ramadan City, Luxor, El-Hamam City in Marsa Matrouh, El-Sewaky in Fayoum, Hafez Ibrahim in Port Said, and Tawfik City in Nasr City.

The bank continues to take all necessary measures for the opening of four new branches by the end of this year in Sheikh Zayed in Giza, Bella in Kafr Al-Sheikh, Horreya Road in Alexandria, and Damietta.

The bank also completed the development of about 33 branches of a total of 40 branches to be developed before the end of 2016, which would contribute to strengthening the bank’s presence in the regions and governorates that do not have adequate banking services.

According to El-Zahed, the bank is keen to spread further within the market in order to provide the best level of banking services to public customers.

He added that the expansion plan of the bank comes in the framework of the implementation of government policies to achieve financial inclusion and expand its customer base, so that every citizen has a bank account to ease various banking transactions.

The development plan pursued by the bank extends to include the provision of a competitive banking experience within the branches and simplifying work procedures, following the principle of “know your customer” in order to gain the customers’ trust. This comes in line with the bank’s keenness to establish trading based on credibility and full transparency with customers, and to offer competitive prices and products that meet the needs of different customer segments, El-Zahed said.

He explained that the bank will extend the working hours of branches to 3.30pm starting from 2017 within the framework of the bank’s keenness to achieve the maximum benefit for customers and to improve its services level.