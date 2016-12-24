Prime Minister constitutes committee to simplify industrial licensing procedures - Daily News Egypt

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail decided to form a committee headed by Minister of Industry and Trade Tarek Kabil to develop an action plan aimed at reforming and simplifying the industrial licensing system, according to the Official Gazette on Saturday morning.

The decision will apply the day after the announcement’s publication, according to the Official Gazette.

The aim of the upcoming plan is to limit the scope of the industrial licensing requirements on the basis of risk assessment and confining them to five items: health, safety, security, environment, and land use.

The plan also aims to separate the industrial sector policies development from issuing licences.

The committee will also review, inventory, and simplify the procedures required for the issuance of industrial licences.

This committee will meet once a week and present periodic reports to the cabinet. Its operations will stop within six months from its formation.

The Egyptian government is struggling to simplify doing business in Egypt, starting with launching companies through obtaining licences and energy required to begin operations through introducing amendments to all governing legislations including the Investment Law and the Industrial Licences Law.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade announced a few days ago the launch of its initiative “Your factory is ready”.

The Industrial Development Authority of the ministry called on investors to establish 296 plants in the small and medium industries complex in Sadat City on areas up to 1,000 sqm in the engineering, food, and pharmaceutical industries.