Egypt to host Sharm El-Sheikh Arab International Squash Masters Championship - Daily News Egypt

Egypt will host the Sharm El-Sheikh Arab International Squash Masters Championship on 19-23 January 2017.

The age of players participating will start from 35 to 70 years, while the competitions will be divided as follows: 35 years, 40 years, 45 years, 50 years, and 55 years and above. Financial awards will be given to the winners of the first place in each category.

The countries participating are Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Turkey, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and Great Britain.