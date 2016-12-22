'Tis the season to be jolly - Daily News Egypt

With Christmas rapidly approaching, a long list of shopping duties begins to take priority. From a sequined party dress to a thoughtful gift, local fashion designers during the past month have worked to impress in preparation for the big occasion.

Rather than pacing between retail stores and franticly browsing online shopping websites, the following labels are the top holiday-spirited brands that should be everyone’s ultimate choice during the current season.

Designer Norine Farah is widely known for her daring silhouettes and smart use of unconventional materials. For the holiday season, Farah took a step away from her famous baroque aesthetic to take a rather shimmering detour.

The designer’s new AW17 collection, allures with dancing fringes and shimmering embroidery. It is safe to say that Farah managed to give her clients a very merry Christmas with her new feminine collection.

On the other hand, legendary jewellery designer Azza Fahmy celebrated the season with a new capsule collection. With white pearls and diamonds, the Christmas selection speaks to women that appreciate timeless elegance. Each piece is an investment that could be turned into a family heirloom.

Furthermore, the selection also mixes gold and silver in order to give a modern vibe to the statement designs.

With that said, gift selection is an even more complicated task than choosing the right dress. Marsuma is the answer for puzzling seasonal gifts. The local brand provides pure wearable art that takes personalisation to the next step.

With a hub full of artists, Marsuma gives its clients the opportunity to speak their mind on their favourite leather wear. From pop culture quotes to colourful paintings, the brand transforms any given leather item into a one-of-a-kind piece of art.

Meanwhile, the world’s top fashion houses have been changing the border lines between ready-to-wear fashion and couture with hand-embroidered initials. This year, Salem Alta Moda added a new item to its top sellers. The personalised cashmere scarf comes with the label’s top-notch fabric quality and special embroidered name initials.