Egypt's presence at the new year’s squash championships - Daily News Egypt

The start of the new year will be commemorated with the President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament 2017, which will take place in Islamabad, Pakistan, from the 3-6 January

Five Egyptians are slated to compete; Shehab Essam, Karim Ali Fathy, Mohamed Reda, Karim El-Hammamy, and Youssef Soliman.

The most prestigious championship in January will be the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions 2017. It will take place in New York, US, from 12-19 January. Many of Egypt’s top squash athletes will be competing in this competition. Of the men participating, Mohamed El-Shorbagy, ranks first internationally, Karim Abdel Gawad ranks second, Ramy Ashour is fifth, Marwan El-Shorbagy ranks sixth, Ali Farag comes in at seventh, Omar Mosaad, is ranked eighth. Tarek Momen, Fares El-Dessuki and Aboul Ghar rank 11th, 14th, and 21st respectively.

Egyptian women are also making a strong showing at the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions 2017, with four of the highest ranking players in the world representing Egypt. Nour El-Sherbiny, Raneem El-Welily, and Nouran Gohar occupy the top three women’s rankings in the world and will be participating. Omneya Abdel Kawy, who is also participating, is ranked eighth.

Egypt’s Kenzy El-Defrawy, who recently has won the 2016 Livestuff Squash Open, will have her share of competitions at the start of the new year. She will take part at the Corporation Service Company Delaware Women’s Open 2017. The Championship will take place in Wilmington, US, from 19-22 January.

From 27-30 January, the Suburban Collection Motor City Open 2017 will be kicking off in Detroit, US. Egyptians Mohamed El-Shorbagy; Omar Mosaad; Ali Farag; Zahed Mohamed, and Marwan El-Shorbagy will be competing.

In Scotland, the Edinburgh Sports Club Open 2017 will be held from 27-29 January. Egypt’s Menna Hamed will be participating.

From 27-30 January the Bahl and Gaynor Cincinnaty Gaynor Cup will be held. This all-women competition will be host to five Egyptian players; Kenzy El-Defrway, Rowan El-Araby, Nada Abbas, Farah Moemen, and Zeina Meckawy.