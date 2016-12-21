Mona Khaled to represent Egypt at Women's World Chess Championship 2017 - Daily News Egypt

The Women’s World Chess Championship 2017 is taking place from 10 February – 5 March 2017. Mona Khaled will be representing Egypt during the competition.

The championship will take place in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Two other Arab players are participating in the competition; namely Amina Mezaioud and Sabrina Latreche, both representing Algeria.

In addition, Qatar is represented by Chinese chess player Zhu Chen.

This is not the first participation for Khaled at the championship, as she competed in 2012; however, she lost the first round to Kateryna Lahno representing Ukraine.

Khaled’s achievements are notable in Africa and the Arab world. She won the African Women’s Championship in 2007 and 2011. In 2008, she won the Arab Women’s Championship.